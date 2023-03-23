Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

