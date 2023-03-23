Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.75 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Steelcase Stock Performance
Shares of SCS opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.43.
Institutional Trading of Steelcase
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steelcase (SCS)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.