Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 928 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $7.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,086,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,203,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

