Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.05. 361,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,843. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.52 and a 200-day moving average of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

