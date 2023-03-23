Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $10.72 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Celanese by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celanese by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celanese by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 347,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 87,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

