Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 1.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 97,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,301. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

