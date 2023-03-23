Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.8 %

PKI stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.06. 27,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,588. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $181.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.