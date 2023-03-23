Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Makes New $664,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,457 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $3,425,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Performance

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.02. The stock had a trading volume of 593,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,612. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

