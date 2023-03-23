Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.81

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 28394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STER. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Sterling Check Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

Sterling Check Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

