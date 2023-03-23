Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 45,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,691 call options.
NU traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 3,491,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,385,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.48.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
