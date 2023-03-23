Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 45,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 131% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,691 call options.

NU traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. 3,491,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,385,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NU has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at about $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

