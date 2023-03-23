StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENG opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

