StockNews.com Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
TAL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of -0.06. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
