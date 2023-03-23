StockNews.com Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,105,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of -0.06. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 634,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

