StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Performance
Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Dynatronics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.