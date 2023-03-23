StockNews.com Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to “Buy”

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

