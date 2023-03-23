Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $4.60 on Thursday, hitting $276.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,407. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.01. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

