Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 707.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

