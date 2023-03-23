Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

