Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

