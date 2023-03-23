Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,869 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for about 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IP opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

