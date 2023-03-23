Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

SLGG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 1,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,300. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.

