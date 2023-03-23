Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.48

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.48 and last traded at $106.09, with a volume of 1192952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,372.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 446,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.