Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.41

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as low as C$1.90. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 4,900 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.59, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$8.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Synex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 59.22%. The company had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

