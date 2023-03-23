Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNV. UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

