Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNV. UBS Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.