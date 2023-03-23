T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Raised by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.0% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,464 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,295. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

