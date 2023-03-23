Tangible (TNGBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.95

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Tangible has a total market cap of $84.11 million and $18.95 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00008995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00376195 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.58 or 0.27343198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.58705249 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $343.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

