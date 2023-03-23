Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $158.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

