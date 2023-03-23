Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,087. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $122.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 42.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

