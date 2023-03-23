Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

