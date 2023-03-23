Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM opened at $101.32 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

