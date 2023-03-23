Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

