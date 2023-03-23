Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5214 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODY stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

