Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.5214 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
TWODY stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
