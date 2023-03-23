Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 298,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 148,372 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Gentex by 18.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 287,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

