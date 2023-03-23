Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genpact by 18.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on G. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Genpact Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of G stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,631,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

