Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $369.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.74 and its 200 day moving average is $333.80. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.44.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

