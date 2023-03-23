Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZNP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 715,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 118,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.5 %

HZNP stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,648 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.