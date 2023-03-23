Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after buying an additional 1,965,534 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $19,600,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 34.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,100 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.