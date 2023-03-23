Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

