Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $203.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

