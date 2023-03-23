Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,514 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of NMI worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NMI by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,975 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $24.72.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Barclays lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

