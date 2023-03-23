Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,549 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Energy Recovery worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,489 shares of company stock valued at $195,367. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

