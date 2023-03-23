Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,774 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Verra Mobility worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 68.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,500 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

