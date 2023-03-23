Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.