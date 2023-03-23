Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

