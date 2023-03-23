Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 3,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,081,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $808.97 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $820.71 and a 200-day moving average of $799.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

