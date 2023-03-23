Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Progressive by 38.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $146.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,738 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.