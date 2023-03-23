Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $366.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.06 and its 200 day moving average is $337.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.