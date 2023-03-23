Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

