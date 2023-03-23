Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Principal Financial Group accounts for 0.7% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

