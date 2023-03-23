Terra Classic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $739.94 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $739.94 million and approximately $65.85 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005051 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001095 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003251 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,176,604,280 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,384,222,729 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

