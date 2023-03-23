Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.36 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $324.10 million and $118.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003082 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 238,966,699 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.