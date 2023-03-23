TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $210.05 million and $10.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00061948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018383 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,453,844 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,216,618 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

